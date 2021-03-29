SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois crews will be replacing vintage steel pipeline and natural gas services with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene material in Springfield and Sherman this spring and summer.
Crews will replace nearly 11 miles of natural gas pipeline and approximately 840 individual customers' natural gas services. The upgrades have started on the north edge of Sherman. About a half mile of pipeline is being replaced along with 34 customers' natural gas services on and around Knollwood Road.
Work in Springfield includes:
· For customers living on and around Villanova Drive, crews have started to upgrade three-quarters of a mile of pipeline and 110 customers' natural gas services.
· On and around Lindbergh Boulevard, work started March 15 to upgrade 163 customers' natural gas services and replace nearly three miles of pipeline.
· Beginning the week of May 10, crews will begin upgrades to 372 customers' natural gas services and 4.25 miles of pipeline on and around Westchester Boulevard.
· In July, work will start on and around Oakwood where crews will upgrade 2.25 miles of natural gas pipeline and natural gas service to 163 customers.
All the work for this $7.8 million project should be completed by December, weather pending.
"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Andrea Parker, Director of West Gas Operations. "Many customers associate Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to Springfield. We have more than 30 full-time natural gas employees in Springfield who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects."
For projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required while switching individual meters over to their new services just before the work is completed.
Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer can call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge.
