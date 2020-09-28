(WAND) - Ameren energy company is planning to reduce its carbon footprint by nearly cutting it in half by 2030.
Ameren is looking to invest $8 billion over the next two decades into renewable energy projects in hopes of reaching net-zero carbon emissions across Missouri and Illinois.
Ameren's goal is to have a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and an 85% reduction by 2040. To accomplish this goal, Ameren plans to close all of its coal-based power plants, starting with the Meramec Energy Center's termination in 2022.
According to an article by news partner WTAX Radio, "Ameren officials say the new energy goals are helped by improving technology and the reduced price of renewable energies."
