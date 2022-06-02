DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The impacts of inflation have hit at the grocery store, gas pump and utility bills.
This week, Ameren Illinois raised its prices. The power company cited inflation and supply constraints on rising prices. The typical Ameren Illinois customer will see a $626 annual increase on the power supply side of the bill, which averages to $52 or more per month.
Ameren Illinois' Energy Assistance Foundation said to help with the cost of rising utility prices, it would encourage homeowners to consider weatherizing their homes and making their more energy efficient.
"With the utility bills raising, energy efficiency is the best thing you can do for your home and it helps your comfort year-round," said Susan Sams, executive director of the Energy Assistance Foundation.
Through an income qualified program, the Energy Assistance Foundation will help moderate income families with the costs of an energy assessment for energy saving products.
"It may be seniors who have social security and small pension or even if you are a penny too much for LIHEAP and you don't qualify, that's where our program comes in handy," said Sams. "We are blessing so many people."
From energy assistance to transportation, Dove Inc. in Decatur told WAND News in the month of April, it helped 60 new households. At the end of May, it helped 90 new households.
"The assistance has grown, and people are reaching out more," said Darsonya Switzer, executive director of Dove Inc. "We are working together with plans of action to be able to help in needs of crisis."
Switzer said her organization works well with other organizations in town. She told WAND News if someone needs assistance and they aren't sure where to turn, they can start with Dove Inc. and the organization will put them in contact with the appropriate place.
