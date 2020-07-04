DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – For many Americans, celebrating the Fourth of July weekend is more than cookouts and fireworks. Cannabis is evidently a big part of the holiday too.
That conclusion comes from technology company, Akerna, which operates dispensary cash registers nationwide. Its report predicts cannabis sales in the U.S. will see a nearly 90% increase over average daily sales through the holiday weekend. Akerna says more money on average will be spent on cannabis than on food.
Marijuana is legal for recreational use in nearly a dozen states, including Illinois. Illinois marijuana dispensaries recorded their best month of sales collectively in May after more than $44.3 million was spent on products last month.
