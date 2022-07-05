SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) With gas prices at a high national average, many are choosing alternate forms of transportation. Amtrak is looking more attractive to riders who would rather pay less, even if the trip is less convenient.
One woman tells WAND how she chose to take the train for the Independence Day holiday instead of her car.
"If I would have drove my car by my car, I would have put like 70 dollars in there. Just one way. And then once I got there, I still had to put more gas in there...it's just hard," Belinda Walker, an Amtrak rider said.
Amtrak ridership in Central Illinois is almost up to pre-pandemic levels. An Amtrak spokesperson said the only reason it isn't 100 percent is because there aren't as many routes available due to staffing shortages.
"Getting back to 100% levels isn't really going to happen until we can restore more service. So we're recruiting thousands of people around the country to come to work for us," said Marc Magliari, Chicago based Amtrak Spokesman.
But he says if you are looking for cheaper travel while prices are up and down Amtrak offers a locked in price.
"You can buy a ticket now, for next spring or, or next Easter or even just about next memorial day to lock in your prices. Right now, if you're driving, you don't really know what you're gonna wind up paying," Magliari said.
While they are getting regular passengers back; they are getting new ones as well.
