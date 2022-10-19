DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 31st annual Coats for Kids Drive is underway in Decatur.
WAND News and Dove, Inc. have teamed up again this year to collect good, used, and new coats for families in need.
"The need is still great. Unfortunately there are still a lot of people who are struggling at this time," said Barb Blakey, Chief Communications Officer with Dove, Inc.
Starting Oct. 19 until Nov. 30, coats can be dropped off at these locations in Decatur:
- Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley
- Decatur Public Library, Downtown Decatur
- HSHS St. Mary's, Main Lobby
- Illiopolis Christian Church, 304 Anne Street
- Kroger, Brettwood Plaza, Airport Plaza, South Shores Plaza
- Land of Lincoln Credit Union, 2890 N. Oakland, 3130 E. Mound, 4850 E. Prosperity Place
- Longcreek Township, 2610 Salem School Road
- Richland Community College, #1 College Park
- St. Teresa High School, 2710 N. Water Street
- WAND Station, 904 Southside Drive
Participating cleaners will take the coats, clean them and then take them to a local clothing room for a family to pick up.
"What a way to give back to the community, especially with it not costing anything," said Kathy Walters, RSV Program Coordinator in Macon County.
Dove, Inc. has a children's clothing room at Central Christian Church in Decatur. The clothing room is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and closed on most Federal and State Holidays. There are sizes for newborns to 18-years-old. The clothes are free for anyone who is in need.
