(WAND) - With the shortage of PPE for health care and first responders during COVID-19, Apple CEO Tim Cook donated 100,000 N95 masks to the state of Illinois this weekend.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of companies near and far stepping up to support their fellow Americans, especially supporting the heroes of Illinois,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily press briefing Sunday.
Earlier this month, Cook and Apple Inc. donated more than 20,000 masks worldwide and started making one million face shields a week.
“This is a truly global effort and we’re working with governments at all levels to ensure these are donated to places of greatest need,” Cook explained in video he posted on Twitter.
The donation is the second this week to come from the west coast. On Tuesday, Pritzker publicly thanked California Gov. Gavin Newsom after 100 ventilators were delivered to Illinois.
“It’s truly incredible to work with elected officials across the nation who are providing real leadership,” Pritzker said in a series of tweets thanking Newsom.