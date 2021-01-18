SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers announced the process for filling a seat recently vacated by former senator Andy Manar.
The 48th State Senate District now needs to be filled after Manar accepted a position as a a senior advisor to Gov. JB Pritzker. The 48th Legislative District Committee said it will be accepting applications for those interested in being appointed to complete the current term, which has two years remaining.
The district Manar covered included a large area of central Illinois, going from the east side of Springfield to Decatur. It goes south to include Christian and Montgomery counties and parts of Macoupin and northern Madison counties. Click here to see a map of the district.
People who wish to be considered should send in a resume or biography, a detailed statement explaining their involvement with the Democratic Party, another detailed statement about their electability and vision for the district, and a headshot. Applications should be emailed to il48senate@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a resident of the 48th State Senate District for at least two years and a Democrat in good standing.
Applications will be reviewed before the committee contacts finalists for an in-person interview on Saturday, Jan. 30 or Sunday, Jan. 31. Finalists will be told about a time and location if they are selected.
The committee plans to meet on Saturday. Feb. 6 to vote on an appointment. The time and location of this vote will be advised, a press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.