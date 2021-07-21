DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Anyone interested in filling a vacant Decatur City Council seat is asked to apply by Aug. 4.
By 5 p.m. on that date, a resume and cover letter should go to Kim Althoff by emailing kalthoff@decaturil.gov or sending them by mail or in person to:
Kim Althoff, City Clerk
City of Decatur
1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur, IL 62523
A candidate's cover letter should detail their experience and reasoning for why they believe they are a good fit to represent city residents. The letter should describe the candidate's community vision.
Residents must be at least 18 years old and need to have been a Decatur resident for at least one year. They can't be a convicted felon or have any outstanding debts to the city.
The vacant position follows the July resignation of Councilman Rodney Walker, which is effective July 20, 2021. The vacancy must be filled within 60 days of that effective date.
Click here to see the statement Walker gave explaining his choice to step down.
Decatur officials will review submitted materials in an executive session as part of an upcoming city council meeting, a press release said.
For more information, contact Kim Althoff at (217)424-2708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.