CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A dedicated employee of a Champaign Arby's was involved in a medical emergency. Now, his boss is trying to help him out with a GoFundMe effort.
Christa Davidson, the general manager of an Arby's on Springfield Avenue, said the employee in question was on the way to work last week when the accident occurred. There were blood clots found in his lungs, which led to a fall and head injury.
The employee was hospitalized at Carle Foundation Hospital, and Davidson said she wanted to do what she could to give back and keep him from worrying about paying bills.
"This man is the kindest man - shoveling snow in any temperature and riding the bike in pouring rain, never missing work," she said. "I can count on him. Now, he can count on me and his community."
He was released from the hospital on the night of April 22, but still had clots that need to be figured out, Davidson said. She added doctors said he had a stroke.
Over $6,000 had been raised as of Monday night. Click here if you would like to contribute.
