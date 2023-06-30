(WAND) - Some central Illinois communities have canceled upcoming fireworks shows.
The Springfield Jaycees cancel Saturday's Capital City Celebration.
Due to Thursday's storms and the resulting damage, the Springfield Jaycees announced its decision to cancel tomorrow's Capital City Celebration.
The organization said many factors were involved in the decision, but one of the top ones was the volume of city resources needed to put the event on and how much those resources are needed in more important actions Friday and through the weekend.
The Board of Directors said it will be looking at the possibility of a rescheduled date in the coming days, but it is wanting everyone to be able to focus on their homes, families and communities while they recover from yesterday's storms and prepare for possible additional storms this coming weekend.
"After yesterday's devastating storms, the Springfield Jaycees have made the difficult decision to cancel Capital City Celebration scheduled for July 1st, 2023. We may reschedule the event for later this summer, but this will be discussed once the city has recovered from the derecho.
We did not make this decision lightly and apologize to all who were looking forward to it. A majority of our planning committee did not feel we could ask for city resources to close streets, set up water, and assist with crowd control when nearly one third of the city is without power and other essential resources. This chapter has always put our community first and we believe that supporting those who were most impacted by this storm should be our top priority."
The Village of Harristown announced fireworks and celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 1 have been canceled. The village is working to reschedule the celebration, but a date has not been announced.
