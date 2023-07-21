CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into a Champaign shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and left a 21-year-old woman injured.
Trevione Robinson, 20, was arrested on July 21 for his involvement in the shooting. According to CPD, two large groups were gathered and engaged in a physical altercation in a parking lot on July 13 in the 1700 block of S. State Street. During the altercation, Robinson used a firearm and fatally shot 20-year-old Jahiem Law and injured the leg of the 21-year-old woman.
Robinson is in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting arraignment on murder charges.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
