CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The identity of a man who was killed in a Champaign shooting has been released by the coroner.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified Jahiem M. Law, 20, as the victim of a shooting in south Champaign at 7:39 p.m. on July 13.
Champaign Police were called to the 1700 block of S. State Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Officers found Law with a potentially life-threatening injury from a gunshot wound and a 21-year-old female victim from Champaign with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital.
The woman remains in stable condition.
Law was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m. He died from a gunshot wound to the head he received during the shooting, the coroner reported.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility located in Urbana.
His death is being investigated as a homicide by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office.
Police said their initial investigation showed two large groups gathered and engaged in a physical altercation in a parking lot in the 1700 block of S. State Street.
During the altercation, police said someone pulled a gun and fired, striking Law in the head and the female victim in the leg.
All individuals then fled the area, but several were detained for questioning by arriving officers.
Officers continue to interview witnesses and canvass the surrounding area for video footage that may be of investigative assistance. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
