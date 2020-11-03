DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly hit-and-run investigation has resulted in an arrest, Decatur police said Tuesday.
Authorities took 32-year-old Christopher R. Castelli into custody. He is accused of striking and killing 27-year-old Alisha Gordon after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Gordon was found on Kent Avenue just west of Dolphin Court.
Castelli is charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and failure to give aid or information.
