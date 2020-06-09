DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Decatur last month.
A 23-year-old suspect, Malik Lewis, was booked Monday on preliminary charges of causing an accident resulting in injury and death and failing to report an accident involving a death.
They said Lewis fled the scene on foot, but was later arrested on a warrant.
The crash killed 27-year-old Jameela Cunningham. Three other people were injured.
Cunningham was a passenger in the vehicle.
Lewis was released on $15,000 bond.
