OLNEY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a 19-year-old man in Olney.
The person in custody Wednesday is 33-year-old Tara N. Haws, who is charged with first-degree murder by accountability after the Sept. 6 death of Kyle M. Johnson. A warrant was issued for her arrest Wednesday before authorities said they found her at 4:45 p.m.
The arrest was made by Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 with the assistance of Olney police.
Another suspect, 19-year-old Rick A. Meador, is accused of being the person to pull the trigger in the shooting of Johnson, who was found in the 300 block of N. Walnut St. in Olney. Johnson died at an area hospital.
Meador is wanted Wednesday on a warrant for first-degree murder.
The public is cautioned not to approach Meador, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Meador is described as 5-foot-11 in height, with brown hair and a weight of about 155 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should immediately contact police.
Haws is held Wednesday night in Richland County custody. Bail in her case is set at $1 million.
