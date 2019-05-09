SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in a Sunday night shooting is behind bars.
Police say 26-year-old Jerry D. Fairley had met with the 31-year-old victim at about 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Ridge Avenue to sell illegal drugs. They say the victim left on a motorcycle when the two couldn’t agree on a price, then heard gunshots and felt pain in his side.
The victim met with police at Memorial Medical Center while receiving treatment for the gunshot wound, which hit him in the back near his kidneys. The wound was not believed to be life-threatening.
The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force assisted police in arresting Fairley. He faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felony, all of which are felony charges.