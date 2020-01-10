DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase in Decatur, police said.
The chase, which began after 8:20 p.m., ended at Forest and McClellan avenues. Two suspects in the vehicle then fled on foot.
Police had set up a perimeter around multiple streets, included Fairview Avenue, Main Street, Forest Avenue and Taylor Avenue.
Officers could not provide information about the identity of the arrested suspects Friday night.
