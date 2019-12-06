DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in custody after someone was shot and killed at a Decatur motel.
Decatur police said they responded at 1:40 p.m. to the Decatur Inn (3035 N. Water St.) after hearing a report of a shooting. They found the victim was already gone and went to a hospital in a private vehicle with life-threatening wounds.
Jayson Goodbred, 21, passed away at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Macon County coroner said in an update. A autopsy is set for Saturday at the McLean County coroner's morgue in Bloomington.
Coroner Michael Day said further details about preliminary autopsy results will be released when deemed appropriate.
Police arrested Avery Drake and charged him with obstructing justice. Officials do not believe he was the shooter, but said he withheld information and may have witnessed the shooting.
Drake told police he was in the motel room at the time of the shooting, but had his head under a blanket when the victim was shot.
In Drake's affidavit, police name other people they believe may have been present during the shooting, but no one else has been charged at this time.