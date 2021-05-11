ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Moultrie County man already charged and sentenced for sexual assault in gets more time for aggravated criminal sexual abuse out of Moultrie County.
On Monday, 52-year old Christopher Landess pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse that occurred in Moultrie County. A judge sentenced him to four years but it will be served consecutively to a 30 year sentence out of Champaign County for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.
The Moultrie County State's Attorney says with the combined sentences, Landess will be just short of turning 80 years old before he would be eligible from release from IDOC custody.
The State's Attorney office says through the investigation, authorities learned that Landess had, during different instances, initiated sexual contact with two minor females at a location in Arthur, Illinois. Upon the first minor reporting an April 2020 incident to police, a second minor came forward and disclosed additional and separate occurrences they say were initiated by Landess in Arthur and Champaign.
In May of 2020, a warrant was issued in Moultrie County for Landess and he was arrested in Montana.
Landess will be subject to a 4-year period of Mandatory Supervised Release upon his release from IDOC which includes two years of electronic monitoring in conjunction with the Moultrie County sentence. Landess will also be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act for his natural life.
