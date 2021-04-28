URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Arthur man who molested a preteen girl he was caring for will spend 30 years behind bars.
Christopher Landess, 52, was caring for the child in 2017 in his former Champaign home when the abuse began, according to The News-Gazette. She was 11 to 12 years old at the time.
Champaign Police Detective Amy Petrilli said Landess "treated her like his girlfriend."
Petrilli added Landess bought the victim clothing and told her to model the clothes and take pictures of herself while wearing them. He also sexually touched the girl.
He pleaded guilty in late January to a single predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charge, which can normally lead to a 60-year prison sentence. In return for Landess' guilty plea, Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink limited her recommendation for sentencing to 30 years.
Landess was facing a different criminal charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Moultrie County. That case is expected to move forward after the Champaign County sentencing.
