ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - A child care agency in Assumption has reported storm damage on its campus.
On the north end of the Kemmerer Village campus, a storm moved two vehicles into each other, according to Dawn Sabol, the organization's director of programming operations. Branches reportedly fell on the campus.
A bench flew from under a tree into a van window, causing it to shatter.
Damage did not affect the areas the kids were staying in, Sabol said. No injuries were reported.
