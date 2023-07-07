MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The attorney for a woman accused of causing a baby's death said she will meet with a forensic psychiatry department.
On July 6, the attorney for Taylor Burris, Steven Jones, told the court that he recently spoke with Northwestern Medical School's Forensic Psychiatry Department.
"I'm going to have Ms. Burris reviewed by them," Jones told the court.
Burris, 24, is charged with Endangering the Life and Health of a Child, Aggravated Battery to a Child Resulting in Death and Involuntary Manslaughter. She has pleaded not guilty.
On Thursday, Macon County Judge Thomas Griffith asked why the defense planned to have Burris meet with the department.
Her attorney responded by telling the court, "I think related to the ruling by the court on the video tape that there are some questions about voluntariness that I think need to be reviewed by that doctor."
Her attorney alluded to the statements Burris made as to whether they were voluntary or not-voluntary.
As of July 6, Burris had not been reviewed by the department.
Judge Griffith set the case for another Pre-trial in September. He asked Jones to have his discovery done by that September date.
Related articles:
- Court proceedings continue for woman accused of shaking baby death.
- Judge rules confession of former daycare worker accused of shaking baby to death can be used in court.
- Bond reduced for Forsyth woman accused of causing newborn's death.
- In-home daycare worker accused of causing newborn's death.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.