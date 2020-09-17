DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois attorney representing several businesses that are suing Governor JB Priztker over his Reopen Illinois plan said Thursday that his clients have been paid a visit by Illinois State Police for violating the Governor’s orders.
Attorney Thomas DeVore told WAND News that state police stopped at several of his clients in Region Four of the Reopen Illinois plan who were open for indoor dining. Under a resurgence mitigation plan laid out by the Governor in August, bars and restaurants in Region Four cannot operate for indoor dining.
Region Four is the Metro-East area and includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties. DeVore said clients in three of the seven regions reported State Police visiting their establishment.
DeVore said his clients were told by State Police that businesses not in compliance had one hour to comply with the Governor’s order banning indoor dining and that troopers would return to check for compliance before issuing a citation. DeVore told WAND News that he had advised his clients to not comply.
As of 6:20 p.m. Thursday, DeVore said none of his clients had been issued a citation.
WAND News has reached out to Illinois State Police and the Governor’s office for comment and has not heard back.
