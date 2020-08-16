ILLINOIS (WAND) - Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health are placing stricter restrictions on Region 4 due to ongoing increases in COVID-19 positivity rate.
Region 4 is the Metro-East region. It includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties.
Region 4 is the first to see these extra mitigations since Pritzker implemented the plan.
IDPH monitors each region for several key indicators to identify early, but significant increases in COVID-19 transmission, potentially signalling resurgence. The indicators include the following:
- Sustained increase in 7-day rolling average (7 out of 10 days) in the positivity rate
- Sustained 7-day increase in hospital admissions for a COVID-19 like illness
- Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities (ICU capacity or medical/surgical beds under 20%)
OR
- Three consecutive days averaging greater than or equal to 8% positivity rate (7 day rolling)
Region 4 is now reporting three consecutive days of a test positivity rate of 8% or higher.
Once a region meets resurgence criteria, mitigations will be implemented. For Region 4, mitigation measures taking effect August 18, 2020, include the following:
- Meetings, social events, and other gatherings are now limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will close at 11 pm, matching the newly imposed closing times for St. Louis
- All reception halls closed
- Party buses not allowed to operate
- Reservations required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors
- Indoor tables reduced to six people or less
- No dancing indoors
- Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating
- Tables should continue to be six feet apart
IDPH will continue to monitor the positivity rate in Region 4 to determine if it can start relaxing mitigation, add additional mitigations or if the current mitigation should stay in place.
If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5 percent over a 14-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.
If the positivity rate averages between 6.5 and 8%, IDPH will continue to monitor the region to determine if more mitigations are needed.
If the positivty rate is 8% or more, stricter mitigations will be placed.
