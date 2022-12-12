AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Auburn announced a parade via their official Facebook page for three-year-old resident June Peden-Stade.
The parade is in cooperation with Make-A-Wish Illinois Foundation and will step off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December, 17.
The parade route will start at Pohlod Park, between N. Iris Dr. and N. Rose Dr. The route will go north on Iris and turn west onto Washington St. which will take it past June's home. The parade will then turn south on 1st St. and end at Union (East) Park.
The city has invited everyone to participate in the parade in order to make it a joyous occasion for young June.
Information about Make-A-Wish Illinois Foundation can be found here.
