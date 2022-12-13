AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) - Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn is probably the smallest and toughest person you'll meet.
"June is a bright light. She is truly amazing. Everywhere she goes she makes a new friend and she makes people fall in love with her within minutes of meeting her," said Ali Stade, June's mother.
June Dallas has been fighting for most of her life. June has Stage 4 neuroblastoma and is currently doing chemotherapy. Friends of the family say June is the strongest fighter they ever seen.
"It's easy to forget that June has cancer a lot of the time. She doesn't act like it, she doesn't let it affect her. Even though they're in and out of the hospital, and going through all those hard times. She makes it seem—not easy, but she just doesn't let it affect her," said Rikkelle Grieme, friend of the family.
Despite June's battle, her wish was to bring everyone together. To make this happen, the City of Auburn will host a parade, honoring June.
"We got a call yesterday from the Make-A-Wish foundation. As a three year old, she could've wished for anything and her wish was for a parade," said Tom Berola, Mayor of Auburn.
The city posed a parade notice on their official Facebook page. Not even 24 hours later, it had over one thousand shares from people across Central Illinois.
"Junie just likes seeing all her friends and family. She likes seeing fire trucks and cop cars," said Adam Stade, June's father.
The community continues to show their support in more ways than just the parade. The family has felt the love for over two years. Local business A+K Apparel hosted a fundraiser to help the family.
"We were able to sell 191 items and donate $2,000 to the family. Support during times like this are so crucial and it's so great to see the community come together. It's so important that this little girls sees the support that she has as well as her family," said Karly McLaughlin, owner of A+K Apparel.
With this continuous support, June's wish will soon become a reality.
At 10:00 a.m. this Saturday, the parade route will start at Pohlod Park, between N. Iris Dr. and N. Rose Dr. in Auburn. The route will go north on Iris and turn west onto Washington St. which will take it past June's home. The parade will then turn south on 1st St. and end at Union (East) Park.
The city has invited everyone to participate in the parade in order to make it a joyous occasion for young June.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.