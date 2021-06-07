JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Cory M. Fisher, 30, is behind bars after authorities said he stole a fire truck from the Jacksonville Fire Department on Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. Sunday, when the fire department was doing routine equipment checks and refueling the rigs.
Fire Chief Doug Sills said he was not working when it happened, but was shocked when he got the call.
"Disbelief. I mean who in their right mind is just gonna jump in a fire truck and take off," Sills said.
Sills said the department had someone job shadowing that morning and that led to them not noticing Fisher hop in the truck.
"When they noticed the rig take off, well, one of the apparatus drivers that was down here thought it was the other driver that was just taking the apparatus around to put fuel in it," Sills said. "As it got down the street here, they noticed that, no, it wasn't a fire department personnel that was driving."
Luckily, the only damage to the truck were a few scratches from hitting a stop sign.
"You know, it's just one of those things that's never happened here," Sills said. "You know, it wasn't any negligence on any of the guys' part, they were in proximity of the rig. They were doing their daily checks. It's just one of those things - a guy snuck in and decided to go."
Fisher is being charged with two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving with a revoked license and a felony charge of theft over $500,000.
