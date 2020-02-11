MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released autopsy results for a man who authorities found trapped in a grain bin.
At 10:44 a.m. Monday, a caller told law enforcement they could see a victim's hand in a rural Morrisonville grain bin. Responders from Morrisonville and Taylorville, Dunn's Ambulance and the Christian County Sheriff's Office responded.
Authorities shoveled corn from the bin and cut a hole in it to free the victim. They identified the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as 61-year-old David L. Lowis of Taylorville.
Autopsy results showed Lowis died from suffocation due to engulfment of corn grains in a corn bin. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans said he was working when he fell into the bin.
Toxicology testing is pending and is expected to be available in several weeks.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office and Christian County Coroner's Office are investigating.