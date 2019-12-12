PARRISH, Fla. (WAND) - A middle school student sprayed enough Axe Body Spray to stop a bus in Florida.
The fire department and emergency services responded to a report of “hazardous materials” on a bus full of middle school students in Parrish, Florida. NBC News said the bus pulled over due to student’s complaints of a noxious smell.
The Parrish Fire District interview all of the students on the bus from Buffalo Creek Middle School. Chief Mike Williamson said it easy to identify which student the small was coming from.
"Once I got down the line, I was able to determine it,'' Williamson told TODAY. "Before I could even tell (one student) what I was looking for, I made a motion like I was spraying, and he handed me an empty bottle of the black Axe Body Spray. I could smell it all over him."
Fire officials found no other remnants of any other type of chemical or liquid that may have caused the smell. Williamson said about a third of the students were complaining of respiratory distress, but nobody required a hospital transport.
The bus driver called 911. While the bus was waiting for help to arrive no one would cop to what happened. It’s not clear if it was hygiene gone wrong or simply a prank.
"We had heard reports from other community members that it's somehow a thing with kids spraying it all over each other to smell nice or prank each other,'' he said. "They must have watched a lot of episodes of 'Band of Brothers' because they would not say who did it."
The school can not confirm or deny that Axe Body Spray specifically was the culprit in causing the smell, although one student did have a bottle of empty Axe Body Spray in his backpack, according to School District of Manatee County spokesperson Mike Barber.
Video from the bus has been reviewed but it’s not clear how the small got out. The bus was ventilated, and firefighters did check for hazardous chemicals.
No chemicals were found and all 30 students were treated at the scene and released.