CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illini basketball star Ayo Dosunmu is entering the 2021 NBA Draft and will hire an agent, he announced Tuesday.
Dosunmu made this announcement on ESPN's The Jump. He had an accomplished career at the University of Illinois, becoming a First Team All-American at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season and helping the Illini win the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.
Hiring an agent means Dosunmu will not have the option of returning to Illinois next season.
The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29.
