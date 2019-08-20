Baby boy born in OSF Urbana parking lot

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois woman recently went through a surprise situation when she gave birth in a parking lot.
Caleb Stephenson said when he got the call about his wife, Stephanie, he was on his way to his first day of school. He is a teacher's aid at Westville Junior High School. He says once he arrived to school, he got the text.
"I got there about 7 a.m. and my wife texted me around 7:10 saying 'you probably need to come home, it's time'," he said.
He said he immediately called his father to take care of his daughter, Tinley Nora. However, his father didn't make it to their home until about 20-30 minutes later. Just when they thought the waiting was over, the trip to the hospital was another mission of its own.
"Construction maybe slowed us down a little," said Caleb.
They had to drive about 45 minutes in order to make it to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
"As soon as I pulled in the parking lot, my wife said the head's out and I didn't believe her. I thought she was kind of in so much pain and afraid that she was just out of it, you know?" said Caleb.
However, that was not the case. He tried to open her door and was in for a surprise.
"That's when I told him you need to stay, you need to deliver him," said Stephanie.
Reis Wallie Stephenson was born on Thursday at 8:25 a.m.
"We are just grateful he was born healthy," said Stephanie.