DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Baby TALK has announced a shift in branding with a new logo, color scheme, font and tagline.
The organization said its goal with a new design was to better reflect a focus on its core values, the families it engages with and the communities where its family engagement model is replicated. Baby TALK wanted to find a image that "appears approachable, smart and connected," per a press release.
"After careful consideration, we selected a more contemporary image with three balanced components to better represent the circle of care, Baby TALK's connection to community and relationships with families," the release said. "The new colors were chosen with intention as they represent honesty and trust (blue), growth and abundance (green) and calm and balance (gray) - all characteristics we hope are emulated as Baby TALK professionals engage with families, other early childhood education experts and community stakeholders nationwide."
The organization said the new logo represents its next steps in "becoming even better as we engage, connect, nurture and support families, communities and each other."
Baby TALK also plans to announce a new look and feel to its website in the coming weeks. It will update its collaterals, business forms and documents with the new logo.
