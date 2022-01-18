DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Baby TALK and Empowerment Opportunity Center unveils a new Martin Luther King, Jr. statue to be added to the front of their shared building.
Gifted from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, the bronze sculpture of Martin Luther King, Jr. and two children stands 8 feet 8 inches tall and was commissioned from Littleton Alston, an Omaha, Nebraska-based artist, and Creighton University, associate professor of sculpture.
“We are so incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and for this beautiful sculpture which is a visual representation of the strength and courage we witness every day as we come alongside the families enrolled in our programs,” said Cindy Bardeleben, Executive Director of Baby TALK.
Alston was known for creating works of art that focused on the essence of the human figure and spirit. He was the first African American to create a piece displayed in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“Sculpture is the vehicle through which I believe I can best express the joys and sorrows of the human condition. I have always had an affinity for working in metal and have developed experience and expertise with various mediums, ranging from fabricated stainless steel to cast bronze,” said Alston (Modern Arts Midtown 2012)
Alston continued, “Whether creating an abstract work in steel or a representational figurative sculpture in bronze, it is my hope that the beauty and power of sculpted forms which I find so compelling is conveyed to those who view my work.”
The sculpture pays tribute to Martin Luther King’s legacy and serves as a reminder to reflect on the work that still needs to be done for racial equality in our community and across the globe.
“We are grateful to the Howard G. Buffett Foundation for this gift to our community, which will stand as a daily reminder to strive for equal opportunity for all,” said Tara Murray, Executive Director of Empowerment Opportunity Center.
