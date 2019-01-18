MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of possessing bags of marijuana is in custody.
Police in Mattoon arrested 21-year-old Charleston man Antwaun Harris Friday afternoon. They say investigators served a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue for an unrelated issue and found the suspect.
A press release says Harris had 14 small bags of marijuana that were packaged for delivery. He also had a set of digital scales, police say.
Harris is charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, which is a Class 4 felony. He is in the Coles County Jail Friday.