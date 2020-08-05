(WAND) - Darren Bailey wants to see Illinois Governor JB Pritzker put behind bars if he does not rescind Executive Orders he made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An Indirect Civil Contempt Motion in the Bailey lawsuit includes a request that Pritzker be put in the custody of the Clay County Jail if he refuses.
The motion is based on the fact Pritzker has ignored previous orders by the Court and continues to issue Executive Orders related to COVID-19.
“This isn’t about some political battle between me and the Governor, it’s about the law,” said Bailey (R-Xenia). “The Governor should respect and follow state law, and a court that ruled in accordance with that law.”
Bailey filed a petition seeking a civil contempt order Aug. 5.
The filing accuses Pritzker of violating the court ruling by imposing new Executive Orders, two on July 24, 2020 and one on July 27, 2020.
On July 2, Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney ruled Pritzker overstepped his authority in issuing emergency executive orders subsequent to April 08, 2020.
The petition asks the Court to order the Governor to rescind his July 24 and July 27 COVID-related Executive Orders or that he be held in the Clay County Jail until he complies.
The new motion reads that it seeks:
A. That, Jay Robert Pritzker, be adjudged in indirect civil contempt of this Court and be required to show cause, if any he can, why he should not be held in contempt of this Court and punished for his willful and contumacious disregard with this Court's order;
B. That Jay Robert Pritzker be ordered to purge himself by rescinding the abovementioned executive orders instanter; and should he refuse, he be placed in temporary custody within the Clay County Jail until he purges himself by rescinding the above-mentioned executive orders;
C. In the alternative, the Court craft any other just sanction which compels Jay Robert Pritzker to purge his contempt.
D. That Jay Robert Pritzker be held liable for the Darren Bailey's attorney fees he has incurred in enforcing the willful disregard of this Court' s order;
E. That this Court enters any further orders which the Court deems just and equitable.
