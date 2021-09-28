CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The superintendent of Ball-Chatham schools will retire from his position in the summer of 2022.
The Ball-Chatham Board of Education accepted an intent to retire notice from Dr. Douglas Wood at a Monday meeting. Wood will retire on July 29, 2022. '
Wood had been superintendent with the district for six years (nearly seven years) and will have been in the education field in different roles for 33 years.
A statement from Wood said the following:
“I am truly grateful for having the opportunity to serve as superintendent for such a wonderful school community. With much of our focus in recent months related to COVID-19, it is important for all of us to celebrate our successes together over the many years. I say together, because it's never about one person, it's about all of us working together for the success of our children. As I had stated in my retirement letter, I would like to sincerely thank both former and current Board of Education members for their thoughtful guidance and service during my tenure.
"The teachers, support staff, and administration with whom I have worked have all played a significant role in advancing all facets of our educational programming. Ball-Chatham is a premier school district within the state of Illinois and will continue its strong tradition of excellence. I have been blessed to work for our students, parents, and families. We have ventured through many opportunities and challenges during some extremely trying times for all school districts throughout the state, yet we persevered together as Titans, and for that, I am forever grateful. All that we have accomplished together has set a solid foundation for continued achievement and success.”
The board will soon start the process of selecting a new superintendent. The public is asked to look for more information as the process begins.
