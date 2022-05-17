BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters said a barn caught fire after a controlled burn ended up out of control in Blue Mound.
The Blue Mound Fire Department said responders went to the fire location and struck a second alarm for tankers and manpower. The barn could not be saved as it was fully developed when responders arrived.
Crews said they were able to save a house 50 feet away from the fire.
Mutual aid departments who helped in this fire response were thanked for their efforts. Those who assisted included the South Macon Fire Department, the South Wheatland Fire Protection District, and Stonington and Niantic crews.
"This was our second working fire within 24 hours. Same story for our mutual aid companies," Blue Mound crews said. "Being volunteer manpower often suffers during the daytime working hours. But it’s refreshing to be able to rely on your mutual aid to come lend a hand. And that’s exactly what these brothers did. Thanks for all the help today."
WAND News reached out to Blue Mound firefighters for more information, including the location of this fire, and did not immediately hear back.
