DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - The Brix family has run a Christmas light show on their farm for 4 years.
There is so much that goes into a light show like theirs, especially when working a farm is your main priority.
"Our full time job is on our grain and livestock farm. That's precedent. So that dictates how much how our Christmas season is going to go," said David Brix.
He said it all started in St. Louis when they were traveling.
"We went for a road trip. And we seen this little guy in town had this life dance and music and we're like, why can't we try that?", Brix said.
"We have approximately about 90,000 lights and miles of extension cords and inflatables farm equipment. Anything you can think of, we'll light it up and put it in the drive thru area," Brix said. Seeing the reactions of the community and their desire for it year after year makes it all worth it.
"All the work, all the misery and the pain and the, and the late nights and the sleepless nights and everything else. Once that starts that kind of goes away, you know, and, and that makes makes, you know, makes it seem worthwhile", Brix said.
For now it isn't going anywhere and its officially open! You can visit from 5-10 weeknights and weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.