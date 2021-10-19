DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In a Tuesday memorial service, leaders named a bench and announced an educational scholarship in memory of Richie Wolf, who led the Macon County Conservation District.
Wolf's passion for the outdoors, nature and history was unmatched and showed during his time with the conservation district, which dates back to 2013. He was promoted to executive director in October 2019.
His accomplishments and contributions, per a press release, include:
- Leading countless educational programs and field trips, helping people of all ages explore and appreciate nature. Richie was an excellent storyteller and interpreter, and highly knowledgeable naturalist.
- Expanding the Earth Adventures summer camp to an all-day, full-week day camp, allowing children to spend more time outside throughout the summer.
- Introducing the Rock Springs Summer Concert Series, canoe trips, and many other new programs.
"I worked with Richie for five years," said Alysia Callison, recipient of the Richie Wolf Educational Scholarship. "He was my supervisor the entire time of that. I felt like I knew him pretty well. If there is one thing I knew about him, (it's) that he loved being an educator. He loved being an interpreter. That was something that was really important to him. I think that this was a great way to honor him a little bit."
The bench was named after Wolf when the memorial was held at Cattail Pond, located at the Rock Springs Conservation Area.
