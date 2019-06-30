TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) – A benefit is happening Sunday to help a young girl fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma. It’s the Elizabeth Weidner Family Benefit.
Elizabeth was diagnosed with the cancer in 2016. She's fought the disease for years while continuing her love for dance. The fundraiser is to help with more testing and treatment as her cancer has progressed.
The benefit is happening at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall Grounds.
There will be a corn hole tournament, ice cream eating contest, and a raffle. There will also be t-shirts and bracelets to buy to help the cause.
The benefit runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.