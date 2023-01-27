ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta.
Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
"If it's meant to be, it'll be blessed along the way."
Jill shared her father passed away in 2012 and was an avid moonshiner. She remembered her father's friends stopping by and hanging out. That memory became a driving force to move forward with opening a distillery in Argenta.
"We are trying to create those memories among friends. Those long times of laughing, crying, and just joy."
After filling out applications and paperwork with the State of Illinois and the Federal Government, Annie and Jill were able to start distilling vodka.
"I wouldn't want to go into business with anyone else," shared Annie.
Best Friends Distillery is distilling vodka, but Annie and Jill hope to start distilling gin and rum soon. Right now, they are a small operation, but the duo hopes to expand.
People can ask for Best Friends Distillery Vodka at Bargenta and West End Pub. Bottles are currently sold at Firer Tuck in Forsyth and Famous Liquors in Mt. Zion.
Follow along with Annie and Jill's business on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
