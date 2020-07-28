(WAND) - Presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States Joe Biden is planning to announce his vice president pick by the end of next week, NBC News reports.
Biden's exact quote said his running mate will be chosen in "the first week in August." While talking with reporters in Wilmington, Del., he said he will make a choice at that time and added "I'll let you know when I do."
Biden had previously said he would make his VP choice before the Democratic National Convention, which is held beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee.
He has publicly vowed his running mate will be a woman. Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are seen as contenders. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois is one of multiple others also under consideration.
Biden previously remarked that he does not want a "yes-woman".
“I'm not looking for someone to come in and genuflect in the White House,” he said in January while speaking with Iowans. “You have to be able to be willing to have someone with you who will tell you the truth that they think you're wrong, and not be intimidated by the fact that you're the president sitting behind that desk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.