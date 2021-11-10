DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With the goal of helping its programs, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois is bringing back its "Cash For Kids' Sake" raffle.
The raffle involves $100,000 in total cash prizes, with $50,000 being available for the first place winner. There are 40 chances to win and tickets cost $100 each.
Tickets are sold from Oct. 1, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. The drawing will be on Jan. 3, 2022 and will be streamed live on Facebook. In an early bird drawing planned for Nov. 17, there will be a $5,000 prize.
Tickets can be purchased here. To see rules, call (217)428-4240 or click here.
