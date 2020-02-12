SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill introduced in the Illinois House would require students entering the sixth grade in Illinois to receive a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to attend school.
House Bill 4870 would amend the Communicable Disease Prevention Act to require students of any public, private, or parochial school to get the vaccination to enter the sixth grade.
It would also require confirmation that the student has completed the series of HPV vaccinations upon entering the ninth grade of any public, private, or parochial school.
The bill would see HPV vaccinations required before the start of the school year beginning in 2022.
If passed, it would become effective January 1, 2021.