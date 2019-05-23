ILLINOIS (WAND) – A bill to include LGBTQ history in Illinois schools only needs the Gov. JB Pritzker's signature to pass.
State Sen. Heather Steans (D-Chicago) is behind House Bill 246. A press release from her office cites a 2015 study from the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network in saying close to 70 percent of LGBTQ students in Illinois face verbal harassment because of their sexual organization – a trend she wants to put a stop to.
“One of the best ways to overcome intolerance is through education and exposure to different people and viewpoints,” Steans said. “An inclusive curriculum will not only teach an accurate version of history but also promote acceptance of the LGBTQ community.”
A lawmaker who voted against the idea says school leaders and not the government should make these decisions.
The measure has passed the state House and Senate.