ILLINOIS (WAND) – The Illinois House has passed a bill creating less restrictive language on abortions.
The bill moved through at a 64-50 tally Tuesday afternoon. It would change the state’s abortion law to one with language that isn’t as restrictive and, among other things, would require private health insurance companies to cover abortion if they cover other pregnancy-related benefits. In terms of language, its goal is to give “a fundamental right” to make decisions about reproductive health to people.
State Reps. Dan Caulkins (R) and Sue Scherer (D) both voted against the bill.
The bill was approved by a House committee on Sunday night, pushing it to Tuesday’s vote with a party-line count. It now goes to the state Senate.