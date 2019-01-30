SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Southern Illinois University could establish a campus close to the Illinois Capitol in Springfield.
Illinois Sen. Andy Manar introduced Senate Bill 179, which he says would give $50 million of state capital funds to SIU in the form of a grant, which would pay for the creation of a campus and public policy center in downtown Springfield. His office says the campus would have to be within 1 mile of the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield, which is located at 801 N. Rutledge St.
In March of 2018, SIU leaders expressed interest in placing a satellite law school campus in downtown Springfield or Edwardsville. Manar’s press release says one are to consider would be the vacant block near the governor’s mansion where the YWCA used to be.
“There is enormous potential in the idea of SIU placing a public policy center steps from the Capitol,” Manar said. “Coupled with a law school or something associated with the medical school, I think SIU could have a significant and lasting impact on downtown Springfield and the capital city at large.”
Manar says his bill is coming at the right time because lawmakers are taking about a potential capital bill. He added that Springfield should have “something substantial” in that bill when the time comes.