MOULTRIE COUNTY, (WAND)- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) detected that bird specimen submitted from Moultrie County tested positive for West Nile virus.
Officials say the specimen was collected in the Kirksville area on September 29, 2021, and that once a bird, animal or human in any county has tested positive for WNV, the entire county is considered positive for WNV.
West Nile Virus is known as the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, most commonly spread to people and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito.
The IDPH says the virus is most active mid-April through October.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus include: fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.
Most people recover from WNV completely but may experience fatigue or weakness for weeks or months after their illness.
WNV can also develop into more severe illness which affects the brain and spinal cord, resulting in high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.
Individuals over age 60 and those with chronic health conditions or suppressed immune systems are most susceptible to WNV infection.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, the MCHD strongly recommends that everyone:
- Eliminate or routinely change standing water on their property, including buckets, birdbaths and tires in order to prevent mosquito breeding opportunities.
- Treat large bodies of standing water (such as ponds) with mosquito dunks.
- Wear mosquito repellent containing DEET.
- Mend holes in window screens.
- Remain indoors during dusk and dawn hours, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear light colored clothing. Dark colors attract mosquitoes.
