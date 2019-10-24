(WAND) – Black pumpkins on display at Bed Bath & Beyond are no longer for sale after some complained a similar display was offensive.
The pumpkins originally drew controversy when they were placed on display at a Nyack, N.Y., law firm. Community members complained that they looked like blackface, leading to the firm’s decision to take them down, according to NBC New York.
Mary Marzolla, a partner with the firm, said the pumpkins were not meant to be offensive in any way and the firm represents people “of all colors and faiths”.
Bed Bath & Beyond apologized for the similar pumpkins and said it did not mean to display anything offensive. Leaders said they “immediately removed” the pumpkins from stores.